SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Borough Council officially declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic during a meeting held over Zoom on Monday evening.
The borough council also adopted the 2020 Hazard Mitigation Plan from Bradford County.
Richard L Bentley Community Park — including the playground, walking trail and pavilion — and the borough municipal building were already closed down by the council due to COVID-19.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the borough noted that leaf and small branch pickup is scheduled to begin after May 1 — although the collection could be delayed due to the coronavirus.
Mayor Tim Hickey reported that in February, the Sayre Borough Police Department responded to 47 documented incidents in South Waverly. Traffic enforcement was the top reason for police activity in the borough.
South Waverly Borough offices are currently operating by appointment only. If anyone needs building permits, contractor license or other information, call 570-888-2125 or email swb@southwaverlyborough.org.
Payments for real estate taxes and sewer payments will be accepted by dropping them off in the drop box at the entrance door of borough hall.
