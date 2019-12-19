HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Gov. Tom Wolf this week outlined a new legal opinion from the Attorney General’s Office addressing the classification of “80 percent receivers,” which are commonly used to make unserialized “ghost guns.”
The opinion clarifies that, under the Pennsylvania Uniform Firearms Act, these receivers are properly classified as firearms in Pennsylvania.
A receiver, or frame, is the part of the firearm that houses the internal firing components. A gun cannot function without a receiver. A so-called “80 percent receiver” is one that is in an incomplete stage of manufacture; however, they can easily be turned into a functioning firearm.
These receivers are commonly unserialized.
Until this opinion in Pennsylvania, there was uncertainty over whether 80 percent receivers can be regulated the same way as fully finished receivers, Shapiro said.
This gap in enforcement made these weapons easily accessible to criminals and those prohibited from purchasing firearms in the Commonwealth, including convicted felons and domestic abusers, Shapiro said.
“My office is taking the initial step of clarifying – through my official, legal opinion – that under Pennsylvania law, 80 percent receivers are firearms and can be treated, regulated, and enforced as such,” Shapiro said during a Capitol news conference with Wolf and the PA State Police. “The proliferation of these untraceable weapons strikes at the heart of our public safety, hindering law enforcement’s ability to protect our communities. Today, we take the first step in addressing this problem.”
“If we don’t recognize that 80 percent receivers are firearms under Pennsylvania law, we are creating a giant loophole that allows criminals to skirt our agreed-upon laws that keep people safe,” said Gov. Wolf. “Changing this classification will not hurt legal, responsible gun owners – This change will stop criminals, terrorists and other people who can’t pass a background check from acquiring a gun through the loophole.”
Following this legal opinion issuance, the Office of Attorney General and Pennsylvania State Police will work together on an implementation strategy to ensure that these weapons do not end up in the hands of criminals, convicted felons or prohibited purchasers, Shapiro said.
Currently, 80 percent receivers can be purchased at gun shows, brick-and-mortar vendors and online. The buyer can assemble the weapon soon after purchase and have a live, untraceable gun at their disposal.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives states that “receiver blanks that do not meet the definition of a ‘firearm’ are not subject to regulation under the Gun Control Act (of 1968).”
“The ATF has long held that items such as receiver blanks, ‘castings’ or ‘machined bodies’ in which the fire-control cavity area is completely solid and un-machined have not reached the ‘stage of manufacture’ which would result in the classification of a firearm per the GCA,” according to the ATF website.
The Attorney General’s office cited felons’ purchase duffel bags full of these kits are the Oaks Gun Show as well as at gun shows in York and Harrisburg. In Philadelphia alone, over 100 ghost guns have been recovered that started as 80 percent receivers.
Shapiro issued his opinion at the request of the Pennsylvania State Police, who asked for formal guidance on how to classify these products under Pennsylvania’s Uniform Firearms Act.
Under the Commonwealth Attorney Act, any state agency or the governor can formally request the Office of Attorney General to interpret state law. After an examination of a statute, the expressed opinion is binding on the agency requesting it.
“Under the statute, it doesn’t matter that these are not fully finished products,” Shapiro said. “They are receivers and, therefore, they are firearms. Pure and simple.”
Shapiro said this opinion does not make any firearm products illegal, and by issuing it, his office is not infringing on lawful gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.
