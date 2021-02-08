WAVERLY — Warren Real Estate, one of the largest locally owned real estate companies in Central and Southern New York has opened a Waverly location at the former United Country location at 468 Pennsylvania Ave, Waverly, NY 14892.
“Warren Real Estate’s eighth location in the Southern Tier of New York will enhance the company’s mission of providing high quality, professional real estate services to Tioga, Bradford, Schuyler, Chemung, Steuben, Broome and Tompkins Counties,” a press release said.
“We believe greatly in the area and are excited to be able to offer a branch office in Tioga County and be located so close to Sayre and our service area in Pennsylvania” said Bryan Warren, President.
“Our family of agents have been growing to provide premier services in the area. We are known for offering state of the art locations, resources and services for our agents and clients. This new location gives Warren Real Estate the opportunity to improve our ability to service current and future customers and clients. We couldn’t be more excited to grow with the area,” he continued. “We are thrilled to welcome very experienced and highly regarded Associate Broker Tom Mullen and his associate Dana Harbst-Burkhart to our family of agents. They bring a combined 62 years of experience, local expertise and unmatched commitment to their clients.”
Warren Real Estate is represented by over 150 sales associates and associate brokers leading the industry in professional designations, experience and production while providing real estate services in residential, commercial, farm & land, referral and relocation.
“We are looking forward to providing additional support for real estate needs to the Waverly and Sayre communities. Tom and Dana bring their experience and professionalism to our family of agents, and that is a great asset for Warren Real Estate,” the press release said. “Both Tom & Diane extend their personal invitation to all their long-time clients & friends to continue to contact them for all their real estate needs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.