Theft and possession
A Towanda man faces drug and theft charges after he allegedly committed retail theft at the Athens Township Wal-Mart.
Athens Township Police said Wal-Mart employees saw 27-year-old Steven Brown acting suspicious in the automotive department on May 20.
Brown allegedly took a power booster, put it in his pocket, cut through a closed register and attempted to leave before being stopped by Wal-Mart employees at the door, according to court documents.
According to police, Brown was searched and they discovered a stolen charger cord, a rubber container with methamphetamine inside it, a glass smoking pipe with drug reside in it, and a plastic straw containing a white powdery substance.
Brown faces charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary retail theft.
A formal arraignment was scheduled for June 17.
Theft
A Gillett man is facing charges of retail theft allegedly committed at the Athens Township Wal-Mart.
On May 7, Athens Township Police said that 51-year old Herbert Barrett and a female companion went to the self-checkout and did not pay for flowers and other items in their shopping cart. When they attempted to leave the store, they were stopped by Wal-Mart employees.
According to police, Herbert and the female companion confessed to the theft while being interviewed.
The total value of the stolen merchandise is $510.33 before sales tax, according to court documents.
Barrett faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 22.
Fugitive
An Erin man is facing multiple charges in Chemung County and is wanted as a fugitive in Bradford County.
According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Michael Lyon on charges of felony criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor unlawful fleeing police in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor obstructing governmental administration and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Lyon was arraigned in Horseheads and remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.
He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
