ELMIRA — Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss announced on Tuesday that a second person has died from complications of COVID-19.
Moss did not provide any further details about the person.
The first death in the county, a 70-year-old woman, was reported on April 7.
In total, there have been 102 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Chemung County.
Over half of those cases (64) have ended with recoveries. Three people remain hospitalized.
Tioga County reported no increase in positive COVID-19 cases, as the number remained at 107 on Tuesday.
Most of the Tioga County cases are located at Elderwood skilled nursing facility, which is also where at least 10 of the 14 deaths have taken place.
Additionally, 85 people are in mandatory quarantine and 34 have recovered.
Nearly 330,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 25,000 have died, accounting for over one third of coronavirus deaths in the United States.
In Pennsylvania, Bradford County has seen 35 confirmed positive cases and two deaths.
Sayre has the most positive cases, with 16 reported.
The state has seen nearly 51,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 3,000 people have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.