SAYRE — The last Sayre Borough Council meeting of 2019 would also be the final meeting for two dedicated public servants — longtime councilmembers Gene Cerutti and Bob Flick.
Cerutti and Flick did not run for re-election this year and were honored by the council on Wednesday night for their dedication and service.
Mayor Henry Farley presented both men a plaque that featured some of their major accomplishments from their time on the council.
Cerutti was a key player on the council over the past 12 years, according to Farley.
“I think it’s important to point out that Mr. Cerutti joined us 12 years ago and he brought with him his business acumen from his years in the administration of the Athens Schools, which we really appreciated,” Farley said. “He taught us a lot. He made us understand things. He made us think and we appreciate the fact that he gave this many years to Sayre Borough.”
Cerutti praised his fellow council members and Borough Manager Dave Jarrett on Wednesday.
“I’ll just say it’s been a very rewarding 12 years,” said Cerutti, who chaired the borough’s Administration Committee for a decade. “I had a lot of great people to work with who were receptive to different things that I brought up. And of course, I had a great borough manager to work with, who was also receptive and I feel we’ve gotten a lot of good things done.”
Flick was appointed to the council 10 years ago and, after completing the final two years of a term, would end up running two more times in order to serve his community.
“He hit the ground running, and what I can say about Bob Flick is that he loves Sayre,” Farley said. “He is Mr. Sayre and it’s all about Sayre — and when you look at his plaque you can tell that.”
Farley recalled some of the work that Flick had done over the past decade.
“The first thing we did when he got here is we started right in on Howard Elmer Park, and it went from there all around town and it ended with Island Pond. Those were the things that he championed,” said Farley, who believes Flick will continue to serve as a citizen. “I know that he’ll keep championing things when he’s sitting out there in the audience.”
Flick was honored to serve his beloved hometown.
“I just want to say it has been a great 10 years,” said Flick. “(I had) a lot of great people to work with — we had Mayor (Denny) Thomas and Mr. (Bill) Hickey and a lot of people that I worked with who were great mentors.”
Flick believes the work he and his fellow councilmembers put in over the past decade have helped take Sayre in the right direction.
“It was a learning experience and I think I can look back and say that Sayre is in a better place. We had a lot of things we can show that we’ve done — the public works (building), the police station, Island Pond, we’ve done a lot ... Sayre is in a better place right now,” said Flick. “I wish you guys luck and keep up the good work ... and thank you for letting me serve you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.