VALLEY — Sayre and Athens had to set Little League baseball and softball aside for a year, but the Valley’s youth will still be well-served.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused much disruption including wreaking havoc on youth sports for the summer. Little League International won’t hold its World Series and there will be no state or regional championships.
That left the local Little Leagues in a quandary. Do they plan to play a season they may have to cancel or go a different direction?
Valley Little Leagues are split on the matter.
Waverly has decided to forge ahead.
Waverly Little League is planning to play its season with practice beginning on June 26 and opening day set for July 11 — although that may also be Waverley’s graduation day. They have also invited players from Athens and Sayre who meet the age requirement to join them. Registration will be open through June 12. For more information on that see the Waverly Little League Facebook page.
The big thing Athens Little League President Matt Hicks wanted people to know is that Athens Little League didn’t simply fold with nothing left for the kids. He said that nothing could be farther from the truth.
“We’re going to get the kids together and still hold games,” said Hicks. “We can play on sandlot baseball on weekends through the fall.”
Sayre Little League is also looking for other ways to get the kids involved.
“We’re looking to organize at least three clinics — one at the end of June and a couple in July — and then do a competition series for the kids who showed up for the clinics with pitching, throwing, batting and speed skills. We have a good line of college players in the area who came through our system that I’m planning of bringing into the clinics and allowing them to teach these younger kids who are coming up through the system they went through. That’s a good community aspect,” said Sayre Little League President Todd Green.
Sayre will also look to do some “sandlot” events, according to Green.
“We’re looking to do a little sandlot aspect where we can do five on five with some of the kids. If we have great turnout with that, we can do a home run derby and possibly some fall ball depending on the parents,” Green said. “As of now, I know peewee squads for football are in question now for this fall, so we just don’t know what’s going to happen. Everybody on the board is all about our kids in this community. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Athens, Sayre or whatever. We’re going to open the clinics up for a nominal fee for three good sessions and some time of learning on the field.”
Hicks said that instead of charging people at an admittedly difficult time, they’ll be offering free baseball.
“We have one field and rely on inter-league games to have a Little League season,” said Hicks.
With Towanda being the only District 15 league still reportedly playing, opportunities to play a full slate would be few.
Instead of having one month and fewer games, Athens’ board is looking to offer more games.
“Currently we are awaiting the green phase guidance for sports to see how we can implement sandlot baseball,” said Hicks. “If we get the volunteers to help, we will be offering free baseball to those interested.”
Both Athens and Sayre offered refunds to the leagues’ parents, according to Hicks and Green.
“We have offered refunds, and have had people take us up on those so we’d see dwindling numbers and there are still a lot of rules and regulations,” said Hicks.
“We put it out there for parents who wanted refunds (to come Wednesday) and 37 out of 174 show up for refunds. I know here are 34 people right now who donated their registration fees back into the Little League so we could upgrade some of the netting and do maintenance on the fields. We still have to maintain the fields which is a cost to the league’” said Green. “We’re sending out to our sponsors that normally sponsor the teams and sign sponsors asking if they’d like to leave the money in or would like a refund. It eats into anything we do down here and the worst part is that it’s all for the community kids.”
The decision to cancel the season was a tough one for officials from both leagues.
“I know that every one of my board members are heartbroken to call the season,” Green said. “We contemplated and held out as long as we really could. Some parents have their kids in travel ball. Travel ball teams are very respectful to Little League and wait until a lot of Little League seasons are done before they start their tournaments. It’s unfair for us to ask those parents that pay considerable amounts of money to go to those tournaments to say, ‘Hey, we’re still going to have a season.’”
Both said that they’ll get together to see if there are opportunities to work in tandem.
With so much uncertainty regarding just what requirements the leagues will have to follow in Pennsylvania, neither Athens nor Sayre felt they could proceed with league play.
“We don’t know what the restrictions will be in green and whether we could play,” said Hicks. “It looks like masks and social distancing could still be in place.”
“The simple factor was that there were so many uncertainties about when we could actually be green in the area and what we were going to be able to do,” said Green.
Green said that insurance questions also played a role.
“They’re considering COVID cases to go under Keller’s law, which really isn’t covered by insurance. Individuals can actually be sued. I’m not going to jeopardize any of my board members, any of my coaches — not when we’re volunteering our time to grow the youth and develop our community. It’s not worth it.”
Even though the county is going green today, there’s some uncertainty of what that means for youth sports.
“We’re into June by the time we actually, potentially, maybe could practice. To do anything with the kids would be late June and it would be after the holiday before we could actually play any games. If you have a modified season, you’ll close your season by July 31, and could possibly play maximum of eight games.
And if the weather turns contrary, all bets are off.
