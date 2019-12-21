Notice from Athens Borough on snow and ice removal from sidewalks: Every owner, tenant, occupant, lessee, property agent or any other person who is responsible for any property within the Borough of Athens is required to remove any snow or ice from his, her or its sidewalk within 24 hours of the cessation of said snow and ice falling.
Furthermore, he, she or it must create a path, free from any snow or ice, the entire width of sidewalk.
Any violation of the provisions of this article may be cause for a citation, a violation ticket, and/or a notice of violation to be issued to the violator.
