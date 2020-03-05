OWEGO — Drug overdose deaths in Tioga County spiked by 112 percent last year, versus the year prior, according to the county’s public health officials.
Throughout the year, officials called the 17 mixed drug toxicity deaths a “staggering increase” over the eight deaths in 2018.
In comparison, the county saw 11 mixed toxicity deaths in 2017, eight in 2016, and 14 in 2015.
“While efforts continue to be focused towards substance use in Tioga County, we know that efforts need to continue to expand,” officials explained. “Mixed drug toxicity means that there is more than one substance in the blood stream at the time of death, and often, there are several different substances detected.”
“This means that no single substance can be determined to be the cause of deaths, but rather that the combination of drugs was lethal,” officials said.
The most common substance found in overdose victims last year was fentanyl, though heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine were also often detected.
While there may be several substances in one’s blood stream at the time of an overdose, Tioga County Public Health officials want to remind the public how important it is to have Narcan on hand to reverse an opioid overdose, such as fentanyl, heroin, or prescription pain medications.
Getting treatment for a substance use disorder is often a personal choice, but families, friends, and peers can help save lives by following harm reduction practices, like using around a sober individual that can call for emergency help if needed, officials said.
Anyone looking to be trained on how to administer Narcan and who would like a free kit can contact any of the following agencies in Tioga County:
- Tioga County Public Health: (607)687-8612
- Tioga County Mental Hygiene: (607)687-0200
- CASA-Trinity Prevention: (607) 223-4066
Anyone looking for substance use treatment options in Tioga County should contact:
- Tioga County Mental Hygiene: (607) 687-0200
- CASA-Trinity COTI Program: (607) 223-4826
- ACBC COTI Program: (888)428-4571
Narcan is also available at other locations across New York State, including many pharmacies.
