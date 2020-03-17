The following events have been canceled or postponed due to Pennsylvania and New York both shutting down businesses over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:
- Epiphany School was scheduled to have a Chicken Parmesan Dinner at Tomasso’s on Monday, March 23. That event has been canceled.
- A public tour of Epiphany Church scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
- The Valley Active Living Center’s Pancake Breakfast fundraiser scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
- The Pasta Buffet and Basket Raffle fundraiser for the Valley Relief Council that was scheduled for Monday, March 23 has been postponed. A makeup date will be announced at a later date.
