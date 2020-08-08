DUI
A Sayre man faces the charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol – .16% or higher and summary careless driving following an early morning Feb. 23 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 23-year-old Justin Paul McCarty was observed in a red truck traveling west on Cayuta Street when it nearly hit a concrete barrier on the right side. Police said McCarty overcorrected and crossed the center of the roadway, nearly hitting the patrol vehicle. As police tried stopping the vehicle, it turned left onto Spring Street.
McCarty then failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway at the intersection of North Lehigh Avenue and ended up in the opposite lane of travel again. Police stopped the vehicle on Mohawk Street. Police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, and said his eyes were red and glassy. A blood test showed McCarty had a blood alcohol concentration of .275 grams/100 milliliters.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 4.
Possession of a controlled substance
An Athens Borough man faces multiple charges following a a July 24 accident on King Road in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, 41-year-old David Michael Brown was found after a neighboring resident saw him in the wood’s beyond their property. Brown was found in possession of a glass smoking pipe with a white/brown residue and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Police said Brown had come up behind another vehicle that had just turned onto King Road and went into the oncoming lane of travel before leaving the roadway along a curve near Queen Esther Drive. The driver of the other vehicle then turned around and stopped at the site of the accident, but could not find Brown — even after looking in the nearby woods.
A search of Brown’s vehicle conducted at the department’s impound lot uncovered several items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine.
Brown was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and nine counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, along with the summary violations of fail to keep right, careless driving, and fail to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Daniel Marcus Cole, 21, of Nichols, with DUI following a a single vehicle crash on Warren Center Road in Warren Township on June 17.
According to police, troopers responded to the scene of the wreck at approximately 9:58 p.m. and observed a Toyota Tundra partially off the roadway. Police approached the only person involved in the wreck, Cole, who was being treated by EMS.
Police asked Cole whats caused the accident and Cole told police that he was attempting to evade law enforcement that was attempting to pull him over. Cole also told police when asked how much he had to drink that he was “0.05 alcohol percent.” Police observed slurred speech when Cole spoke.
In the crash investigation police recovered numerous empty beer cans in the vehicle and around the crash sight. Troopers also noted that there no adverse weather conditions that contributed to the accident.
Cole was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for a legal blood draw. While at the hospital, police could not wake Cole for his consent to a legal blood draw. Days later, police obtained Cole’s medical blood and medical records via a search warrant and determined Cole’s BAC at the time of blood draw to be 0.156%.
Cole was slated to appear before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on August 7 for his preliminary hearing.
Possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Donald Lee Taylor, 51, of Wyalusing, with possession of a controlled substance following an incident on June 29 in Herrick Township.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to Tunnicliff Road in Herrick Township for a report of a domestic disturbance at approximately 10:20 p.m. Police met Taylor outside of the residence and observed a butane lighter and a filled Crown Royal bag in his vehicle where he was sitting. Taylor compiled with the trooper’s request to search the vehicle and the troopers recovered multiple receptacles with methamphetamine or methamphetamine residue and contraband.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Ryan Lee Pozzi, 18, of Rome, with theft after investigating the theft of two bicycles in Rome Borough.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to Main Street in Rome Borough for a reported theft on June 24. The victim told the troopers that two bicycles had been stolen off of their porch the previous night and that they had located one of the missing bikes approximately 3/10 of a mile South of the residence. The victim also provided police with a screenshots from a security camera that recorded the theft.
On July 1 police interviewed Pozzi, who confirmed that he was one of the males pictured in the screenshot and named two co-conspirators.
Pozzi was slated to appear before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on August 4th.
Possession of a controlled substance
A Sayre man faces the misdemeanor charges of resist arrest, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary public drunkenness after police found him walking along North Thomas Avenue in Sayre Borough while wanted on a parole warrant.
According to Sayre Borough police, 34-year-old Chad M. Comstock had to be tased twice before he was able to be handcuffed — the first after he refused to put his hands behind his back and began backing away from the officer, despite a warning, and the second after continuing to refuse to put his hands behind his back after being incapacitated.
A search of Comstock revealed a hypodermic needle and small baggie with methamphetamine.
Comstock was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Drug possession
An Alpine, New York man faces the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, and prohibited offensive weapons following after being told about a man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle while at the Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre Borough on June 14.
According to Sayre Borough police, 32-year-old Justin Thomas Wheeler was found in the seat with a cloth and hypodermic needle on his lap.
A search of Wheeler’s vehicle uncovered a digital scale with a powder residue, brass knuckles, a glass pipe with residue, metal grinder with marijuana flakes, five used hypodermic needles, eight new hypodermic needles, the cloth tourniquet, and a metal container with a small amount of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
