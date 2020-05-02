High school athletes have had their spring seasons put on hold all across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the spring seasons officially canceled in both Pennsylvania and New York, the Morning Times wants to honor senior athletes of spring sports from all surrounding areas.
This tribute to local senior student-athletes, called the Spring Sports Senior Athletes Spotlight, will run in the Saturday, May 23rd edition of the Morning Times.
With seniors having their final seasons interrupted in this unprecedented time, this special tribute will give the Morning Times and the respective communities an opportunity to recognize area athletes that will be moving on to bigger and better things in a couple months.
Parents, other family members, and fans of senior athletes are invited to show their support by being included in this special tribute. An ad will be in the Morning Times today and the following two Saturdays to place an order for an ad in this special tribute. Deadline to be included in the tribute is on May 19.
The Spring Sport Senior Athlete Spotlight will be a special keepsake for many years to come and will honor senior athletes in our area!
