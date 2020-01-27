TOWANDA — Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams last week gave an update on phase one of the county’s “bridge bundle” project, which began last year.
The project calls for the replacement of a total of eight structurally-deficient bridges throughout the county, with five being replaced in the first phase, which is currently ongoing.
The endeavor is being funded via the county’s impact fee reserves, and tackles numerous problematic bridges in the county in a relatively short amount of time while also resulting in significant cost savings by bundling the bridge projects together. Williams noted that replacing the eight bridges will also result in a 35 percent reduction in structurally-deficient bridges in the county.
Specifically, Williams gave the following updates on the five bridges that are part of phase one:
• County Bridge 11, which was located on Pratts Mill Road in Canton Township and collapsed due to flooding a few years ago, is completed and was opened to traffic on Oct. 29.
• County Bridge 14, which is located on Beers Road in Granville Township, is a prefabricated steel structure which will be delivered to the site and installed once the existing abutments have been rehabbed. Demolition of the existing structure is expected to begin in the next few weeks.
• County Bridge 18, which is located on West Leroy Crossroad in Leroy Township, had its deck poured on Jan. 10. The parapets will be poured when weather allows in the next few weeks. Once completed, the bridge will be open for traffic with approach roadway paving to occur later in 2020.
• County Bridge 31, which is located on Robinson Road in Terry Township, is currently open to traffic. The only remaining work is the roadway approach paving, which will occur in concert with bridge 39 once it has been completed.
• County Bridge 39, which is located on Fisk Road in Wilmot Township, had its preconstruction meeting held with the state game commission on Jan. 14 to clarify tree removal and grubbing of the site. Bridge demolition is expected to begin in the next few weeks.
Work on phase two of the bundle project is expected to begin later this year.
