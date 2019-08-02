ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township supervisors received numerous complaints about the conditions of roads during Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Opening the meeting up with comments from residents, the first resident complained about the state of some of the roads in Athens Township and how some of the roads are maintained.
The resident also had issues with how the board told them there was never money to fix the roads.
“I believe you need to invest into some supervision, some advisement of a civil engineer,” the resident said. “If the roads ain’t going to get any better, either I got to move out of the township or I got to get my taxes lowered.”
Vice Chairman Susan Seck commented Athens Township was not the only township or state with bad roads.
“There needs to be some money spent towards (supervision), so you guys can get some advice from civil engineering or something to get out there and fix these roads and make good decisions,” the resident said.
Another resident who lived on Idle Wells Lane complained about the tractor trailers going down the private road and Mile Lane Road.
“I see you put a sign in, which is fantastic, thank you very much. But the problem is the sign is too late,” the resident said. “I’d like to offer a suggestion to put a sign at the end of (route) 220, where the exit is, so when they’re coming off the 220 exit, it’s right in front of their face.”
Seck stated the state will not allow the township to put up a sign near the route exit.
The resident said the sign the township put up isn’t “helping your cause.”
The board recommended the resident to call PennDOT about the issue though it may be “futile.”
A third resident also complained about the roads in the township and the state of the road they lived on.
“They had the excavator, and they took out our fence. The next day, I almost called (Seck) — but God bless him, thank God he came up and fixed it--because our cows were standing there right where they broke the fence,” the resident said. “But the road is a disaster, and it’s been a week. I know I’ve talked to you, but what I don’t understand is, why in God’s name did you start that if you didn’t have enough material to finish it?”
“We should have been able to get the material to finish your road, but the bond wasn’t in place. I called three times and finally, Robin (Smith, the township’s secretary) said today that she has it. It came yesterday,” Seck said. “We did have our hands tied not being able to buy the material.”
The resident also complained about the funding for the roads.
“When you go into budget this year, the last couple years you have dropped a fortune into the police department. There are six police cars sitting out here in the parking lot. This next budget, switch that,” the resident said. “Look at the road better than what we’ve done in the past. And I’ve always said, six guys cannot maintain 75 miles of road.”
Seck commented the township has five guys to maintain the roads.
“They’re working as a team right now, and they’re split up around the township trying to get everybody something. And it’s pretty difficult to get everything done,” Seck said.
“I think the whole issue is, we’ve been trying with the limited crew that we do have, the weather has not been cooperating at all and trying to go around and do a little bit all over,” Seck said. “We did the best we could with what we had to work with. We’ve been out trying to outsource, help get some of them back to where they need to be. I’ve been working with FEMA for funding. Everything is so costly. It’s frustrating because for what has to be done on the 74 miles of roads, every time you turn around there’s another issue.”
“Where we are, the township is so utilized. I mean it’s one of the busiest townships that we have. You can’t compare it to Litchfield, you can’t compare it to Ridgebury,” board member Tressa Heffron commented.
Following resident’s comments on the roads, the Athens Township Park Commission Chairman Richard Bean awarded Girl Scout Emily Chilson her silver award for her work on building a gaga pit at Round Top Park.
“She did a fabulous job and I’d like to thank her for her work,” Bean said.
