TOWANDA — The Bradford County Board of Elections announced the General Primary Election will be held on April 28, 2020 through a press release issued on Friday.
Those wishing to register to vote, change their address or party affiliation may do so now. The deadline to register to vote is April 13, 2020. (Postmarks are no longer permitted.) Individuals may register in person at the Election Bureau located in the Annex Building of the Courthouse or online by visiting www.register.votespa.com.
Any Republicans wishing to appear on the ballot as a candidate for Republican Committee may circulate and file petitions between January 28 and February 18, 2020. Petition packets are available for pick-up between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Election Office.
ACT 77 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on October 31, 2019. This law permits, if desired, all voters to cast their ballot by mail without providing a reason or excuse. Those who wish to vote by mail must submit a mail-in ballot application to the County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on April 21, 2020.
Anyone who will be out of the municipality on April 28, 2020 or has a permanent illness that would prevent them from voting in person may apply for an absentee ballot prior to the deadline of April 21, 2020. All mail-in and absentee ballots must be received in the office of the County Board of Elections prior to 8 p.m. on April 28, 2020. Postmarks are not permitted.
As always, all polling places will be open on April 28, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise directed by the Courts.
For further information please contact 570-265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
