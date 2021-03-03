SAYRE — With spring just around the corner, Guthrie understands that some Valley residents will be returning to the area from their winter homes. The health care organization is reminding those people that if they received their first dose of the COVID-19 in, for example, Florida that they would need to also get their second shot in that location.
“As we welcome back to the region those who have spent the winter months in warmer climates, we remind everyone that the federal COVID-19 vaccination program is designed to automatically deliver and administer second doses at the same location the first dose is administered. If you have already received your first dose of the vaccine, you must complete the process by receiving your second dose at the same location before traveling,” a statement from Guthrie said.
According to Guthrie, this means:
- If you have already received your first dose of the vaccine in the state where you spent the winter, you should have your second dose there as well, before returning home.
- You should only schedule your first dose in a different state if you can remain there for 2-3 weeks, until your second dose.
- If you have already returned to the area and still need a second dose, please call 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743). We will add your name to our second dose notification list and we will call you if we have vaccine available. If you are able to obtain your second dose before we reach out to you, we suggest you do so.
If residents would like to schedule their first dose when they return to New York or Pennsylvania, there are several options, based on their age, residence, occupation and other factors.
In New York, vaccines are available at pharmacies, hospitals and through local health departments. The state website (https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/) can help you find a location.
Pennsylvania also offers a web site (https://www.pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated/#Step1ChecktoSeeifYoureEligible) that can help you determine your eligibility and find a location.
“When vaccine is available, Guthrie also schedules community clinics in Sayre, Pa. Watch our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheGuthrieClinic) and web site (https://guthrie.org/safety-hospitals-and-clinics/covid-vaccine-information) for information about when appointments will be available to schedule,” the press release said.
“We understand that not everyone has internet access to receive notifications or to schedule an appointment so we are encouraging community members with those resources and skills to reach out to friends, family, and neighbors who may need assistance,” Dr. Michael Scalzone, who is Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer, said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.