SPENCER — Despite being assured by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield that health care burden for the district would only be raised from 11.9 percent to 15 percent for the upcoming school year, Spencer-Van Etten Superintendent Diahann Hesler announced during last Thursday night’s meeting that she was informed that health care costs would instead be raised to 25 percent.
As a result, Hesler said that the district will try to work with Excellus to bring the proposed cost down, and if they can’t, seek out a new medical insurance provider for the district.
“This is a major bummer, (it would constitute) about $4.5 million of our budget, or about 25 percent of our budget,” Hesler said.
Hesler said that the district was previously locked into a percentage of 11.9 percent with Excellus, but that recently passed state legislation spearheaded by Governor Andrew Cuomo did away with locked in contracts.
“We are forming a health care committee (of staff and board members) where we will be reviewing health care plans so that if Excellus doesn’t come down we will be ready to switch plans,” Hesler said.
However, the issue is time sensitive.
“We will have a very short time to do this, it will be the focus of April,” Hesler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.