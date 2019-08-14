ATHENS — Round Top Park hosted the third and final installment of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region’s Bradford County summer park series on Saturday with more music, food and sunny fun.
EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin said the goal of the series was to promote the parks of Bradford County. The two other events were held earlier this summer at Sunfish Pond and Larnard-Hornbrook Park.
“Round Top is the biggest municipal park in Bradford County,” he said. “And lots of people don’t even know it’s here.”
Round Top Park Commission Chairman Richard Bean echoed Chamberlin’s statements.
“This is the greatest place around to have this kind of event,” he said. “Tons of people who have lived in the Valley their whole lives have never even been here and checked out the amazing views or our trails or pavilions.”
Bean added that the park has 19 miles of ATV trails as well as several walking trails, and several pavilions are available to be rented out for special occasions.
“This park is really an awesome community project,” Chamberlin said. “They’ve put tons of work into this park over the past few years and it really shows.”
Similar to the rest of the park series, Saturday’s event featured live music, a cornhole tournament, local community organizations, a wildlife exhibit — this time provided by the Ross Park Zoomobile — food and 50/50 drawings.
However, special to this event was a model airplane show held courtesy of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the Valley R/C Club, which maintains an airfield at the park.
“We want to keep trying different things to promote the parks in their own ways and show people what they can do here,” Chamberlin said. “Whether it’s using the trails or bringing up a model airplane, it’s just about promoting the park with a free, family-friendly event.”
BeST Transit also lent a hand and some wheels to shuttle visitors to different areas of the park, and vendors and artisans were on hand with their personal creations. Additional support was provided by the Athens Township police and fire departments.
EMHR’s next visit to the Valley will come in October with Corks and Kayaks, a three-day kayaking sojourn on the Susquehanna River, which will run from Sayre to Sugar Run and include visits to Grovedale Winery and Deep Roots Hard Cider. More information can be found online on EMHR’s Facebook page.
