OWEGO — The DMV drop box at the Tioga County Office building is now closed for new drop offs. If you already dropped off paperwork, you will be called when it is ready and you will be able to come to 56 Main Street in Owego to pick up.
This is in preparation for the DMV at 56 Main Street opening back up to the public. We will be serving Southern Tier Region residents only. We will be opening by appointment ONLY as of today.
The Motor Vehicles page on www.tiogacountyny.com will have a link that will allow you to create an appointment tailored to the transaction that you need.
If it is convenient for you, please continue to mail your transactions to our local address, PO Box 307, Owego, NY 13827.
Thank you for your understanding and patience through all of this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.