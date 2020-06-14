OWEGO — The DMV drop box at the Tioga County Office building is now closed for new drop offs. If you already dropped off paperwork, you will be called when it is ready and you will be able to come to 56 Main Street in Owego to pick up.

This is in preparation for the DMV at 56 Main Street opening back up to the public. We will be serving Southern Tier Region residents only. We will be opening by appointment ONLY as of today.

The Motor Vehicles page on www.tiogacountyny.com will have a link that will allow you to create an appointment tailored to the transaction that you need.

If it is convenient for you, please continue to mail your transactions to our local address, PO Box 307, Owego, NY 13827.

Thank you for your understanding and patience through all of this.

