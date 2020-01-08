Sayre PD promotes officer to full-time
Sayre Borough Police Officer Casey Shiposh and his family pose with Sayre Mayor Henry Farley right after Shiposh was sworn in as a full-time officer. Shiposh had been a part-time officer since 2017.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Police Department will have another full-time officer patrolling the streets after part-time patrol officer Casey Shiposh was promoted during Monday’s council meeting.

Shiposh, who has been with the department since 2017, is excited to be a full-time member of the force.

“I’ve been blessed to work here since 2017, one of the best police departments around. I’ve really enjoyed serving Sayre Borough part-time and I’m really excited for the opportunity to work here full-time,” Shiposh said on Monday evening.

Sayre Police Chief Dan Reynolds is thrilled to bring Shiposh on board full-time.

“We’ve always tried to promote from within if we can, and we always had a program with our part-timers instructing them, teaching them when they are new. It definitely saves us a lot of time and money — and we are fortunate enough to promote him from his 32-hour position to a full-time position,” said Reynolds. “He excels in law enforcement. He comes from a strong background with family in law enforcement, but also he’s made this job his own.”

Shiposh is grateful for the opportunity to work in a community that he has grown up in.

“I grew up in the area. It’s definitely good to see the community every day as I grow and learn with the community. It’s nice to deal with people that I grew up with and it’s nice to make a difference here locally,” said Shiposh.

While some have shied away from working in law enforcement in recent years, Shiposh believes the role of a police officer is important in any community — and he’s happy to serve.

“I think a couple of us here at this department, we are a younger generation and up-and-coming. Policing is different just as the community views police different,” said Shiposh. “We are a really proactive department. We are pro-police and we are pro-community and pro-community policing. I think I’m ready to prove that. I think I have proven that the last two years and I’m ready to continue to do that.”

