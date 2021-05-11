SAYRE — There are only two residents officially on the ballot for four open Sayre School Board seats in next week’s election.
Current board vice president Ron Cole is seeking re-election.
The other person who is on the ballot is former business manager Sam Moore, who signed off on a “retirement and release” agreement with the school district on Sept. 27, 2016.
The specific reasons behind his sudden termination by the district have never been made public because it was a personnel issue. He had served as the district’s business manager for 24 years before leaving in 2016.
The Morning Times contacted Moore on Monday afternoon, but he declined to participate in this story or the upcoming candidate questionnaire.
While not officially on the ballot, at least three Sayre residents have declared “write-in” campaigns for school board.
Jenny Riley, Felicia Kmetz and Jaimee Alsing are all looking to earn a spot on the school board.
“As an active member of the community, a mother of two school-aged children, and a career educator, the future of Sayre Schools is a priority to me,” Riley said.
“My experiences in education are varied and give me some perspective that could be beneficial to a position on the school board. Currently I am in my 16th year of teaching. I teach 5th grade at Epiphany School in Sayre and have done so for the past two years,” Riley continued. “I am also the director of the Epiphany Parish religious education program. Five years ago, my family moved briefly to Laramie, Wyoming, where I worked at a charter school, Snowy Range Academy, as a paraprofessional and a member of the Board of Directors. Prior to that, I taught third grade at Epiphany for three years after subbing for two years.”
Riley explained she also has experience in special education.
“My first job in education was as a special education teacher at Newton Local Schools in Ohio. I was there for 11 years in that capacity. I have an undergraduate degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and graduate level coursework from The University of Dayton (in) Dayton, Ohio. I have mentored first-year teachers, worked levy campaigns, won educational grants, and led committees. Education isn’t just my job, it’s something I’m passionate about,” Riley said.
“It is my desire that Sayre Schools be able to provide the best education for all the children of this amazing community. The decisions that affect our children’s education must be fiscally responsible, sustainable and data driven,” Riley concluded.
Alsing noted the importance of a solid education in order to build a strong community.
“I believe education is important for both our future and our present. Having good schools is critical for retaining quality professionals, supporting families, and building a strong community,” Alsing said.
“I had always planned to run for school board at some point, but when I heard there were not enough candidates on the ballot I knew I needed to act now. My husband and I plan on starting a family and our children will be educated in Sayre Schools,” Alsing added. “I’m deeply invested in Bradford County as a homeowner, landlord, and technical associate at Global Tungsten & Powders. I love this area and am committed to see it thrive. I have a bachelors from Cornell University in Animal Science. I’ve worked in a wide variety of jobs and I understand what it takes for our students to succeed in both the workforce and higher education ... My promise to you: I will be a diligent board member and always put our community and children first.”
Kmetz said joining the school board would be about helping her children as well as all students in the school district.
“As a member of the community and mother of two it is critical that I take this opportunity to be a part of the decision-making process that will influence my children and many others,” Kmetz said.
Kmetz was raised in Montoursville prior to moving to Pittsburgh where she attended the University of Pittsburgh for undergraduate and Point Park University where she received her MBA. After moving back to the Sayre area to be near family, she took an active role in the community and her children’s activities. Currently, she is a member of the Sayre Little League board and employed as a financial analyst.
Editor’s Note: Look for a candidate questionnaire from the candidates, both official and write-in, later this week in the Morning Times.
