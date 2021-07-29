Foundations Early Learning Center celebrates grand opening

SAYRE — A grand opening was held Wednesday for Foundations Early Learning Center, a new daycare and preschool facility located near the corner of North Elmer Avenue and Bradford Street in Sayre.
The center was conceptualized and constructed through a partnership between Guthrie and Discover the World Children’s Center, with consultation from U-GRO Learning Centres out of Dauphin County.
In addition to refreshments and tours of the facility, the event featured speeches from various business and political officials. Frank Pinkosky, retired chief human resource officer with Guthrie, served as emcee for the grand opening and led with some words of his own.
“I want you to know, it is so much more than just a pretty building,” said Pinkosky. “Picture with me, if you will. Dream with me, if you will. And in the next 15 to 20 years from now as the first few groups of Foundations graduates are coming back to Sayre ... they’re coming back to this community because they had such an exceptional experience in their early childhood.”
Pinkosky went on to say how the learning center is a cornerstone of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative, supporting the growth of the community from the ground up.
Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti followed, offering a glimpse into the story behind the learning center.
“It started rather informally about five, almost six years ago,” he explained. “We were sitting around and we had a little discussion about why people take jobs with Guthrie.”
Scopelliti went on to describe how informal interviews were conducted, some with people that did accept positions with Guthrie and some with people that did not, to find out what priorities led them to their respective decisions.
“Results were shocking to us,” said Scopelliti. “The first on the list was schools, the second was housing, the third was amenities — restaurants, shopping — the fourth was recreation — parks, things like that — the fifth was social connections — clubs and activities — the sixth was the job, and the seventh was the employer.”
Scopelliti noted how the first five priorities on the top of prospective employees’ lists are things that employers don’t have control over. Despite the inability to control those factors, Foundations Early Learning Center is Guthrie’s first step in influencing them.
“We are very pleased to be able to be here today to help establish a new school, a new opportunity, and we hope that others around the community will join in that effort and continue down the road in years to come,” said Scopelliti. “This is a longterm goal. Revitalization of Sayre requires a lot of activities that are going to take place over many years.”
Speeches were also given by former president of U-GRO Greg Holsinger, Governor Wolf’s Northeast Regional Director Thomas Caffrey, State Rep. Tina Pickett, Dr. Agatha Tweedy and her husband Gregg — new residents of the Valley and parents of a child enrolled at Foundations — as well as Executive Director of Foundations Early Learning Center Lisa Scheftic and Guthrie’s Education Coordinator and Director of Medical Education Dale Johnson.
