ALBANY — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation which establishes a state permitting process for growers, processors and sellers of hemp extract products.
The legislation also requires laboratory testing of those products — which includes CBD — and product labeling standards.
The aim of the bill is to establish consumer safety through state oversight, according to state documents.
It also empowers the Department of Agriculture and Markets, and Department of Health, to oversee the growth and sale of the products.
“The hemp industry in New York is exploding and with that growth comes a responsibility to regulate the industry in a way that helps ensure its long-term viability and protects consumers,” Cuomo said. “By establishing a regulatory framework for producing and selling hemp and hemp extract we can set the industry on a path to continued growth in a smart, safe way that empowers both farmers and consumers.”
The bill states that the state “shall have the power to collect and publish data and research concerning, among other things, the growth, cultivation, production and processing methods of industrial hemp and products derived from (it)” and work with Cornell Cooperative Extension to promote best farming practices in compliance with other state law.
Additionally, in the permitting process, a criminal history check will be conducted “with respect to any person seeking a license or authorization to undertake a hemp pilot project.”
That includes the submission of fingerprints in accordance with the state’s division of criminal justice services.
In order to apply for a license to grow hemp, farmers would have to pay a per-acre license fee, and a non-refundable application fee of $500.
Further, the bill states that “the applicant shall furnish evidence of his or her good moral character, experience and competency, that the applicant has adequate facilities, equipment, process controls, testing capability and security to grow hemp.”
“Today, New York has taken a nation-leading step forward to create the framework for growing, processing, and selling hemp extract and related products in our state, providing a tremendous opportunity for our farmers and businesses up the value chain while ensuring that we have the standards needed to protect consumer safety and well-being,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Hudson Valley. “As the Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I am thrilled to partner with my counterpart in the Assembly, Donna Lupardo, as well as the Governor in putting this legislation in place in a timely manner.”
“For the last five years, New York has carefully developed one of the most highly regarded hemp programs in the country,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, D-Binghamton. “Given the enormous consumer interest in hemp extracts like CBD, we need to develop labeling standards the public can rely on.”
“This legislation provides important consumer protections, while giving a clear direction for the hundreds of farmers, processors and manufacturers who have made substantial investments in this new industry,” Lupardo continued. “I’d like to thank the Governor for his leadership on this topic, positioning New York as a national hemp leader.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.