ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Due to the COVID-19 virus protocol, the Athens Township Supervisors will close the township office until March 30.
Township Secretary Robin Smith will be able to receive phone calls at 570-423-0879 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, and email (periodically) at rsmith@athenstownship.org.
The Township Zoning Officer, Edmund Reid, will be able to receive phone calls at 570-423-1135 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, and email (periodically) at ereid@athenstownship.org.
The Township Roadmaster, Susan Seck, will be able to receive phone calls at 607-368-2414, or email at sseck@athenstownship.org if you have any road issues.
The police department will remain open 24/7, with limited access. The highway department will continue to work their daily shifts as scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.