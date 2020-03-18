ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Due to the COVID-19 virus protocol, the Athens Township Supervisors will close the township office until March 30.

Township Secretary Robin Smith will be able to receive phone calls at 570-423-0879 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, and email (periodically) at rsmith@athenstownship.org.

The Township Zoning Officer, Edmund Reid, will be able to receive phone calls at 570-423-1135 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, and email (periodically) at ereid@athenstownship.org.

The Township Roadmaster, Susan Seck, will be able to receive phone calls at 607-368-2414, or email at sseck@athenstownship.org if you have any road issues.

The police department will remain open 24/7, with limited access. The highway department will continue to work their daily shifts as scheduled.

