Bradford County Regional Arts Council launches 'Signs of Hope' project

Northern Tier Partners for the Arts, a partnership between Bradford County Regional Arts Council and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, has installed 30 signs to “inspire hope and provide encouragement to essential workers at medical centers throughout our communities,” according to a press release.
Inspired by a project at Penn State Health-Hershey Medical Center, “Signs of Hope” is the culmination of an Arts in Education Residency. Each sign includes an uplifting message and a piece of artwork, the press release said.
Artwork was provided by Arts in Education teaching artists Mary Kynsh, Carl Chimi and Gail Jones who also made videos as part of the residency that walk others through the artistic process.
Videos will soon be posted as a series on Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s YouTube page and shared on Northern Tier Partners for the Arts Facebook page. Funding for this project was made possible by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
The BCRAC, established in 1976, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivation quality arts programming and preserving Bradford County’s historic theatres as venues for performances, community events, and movies. For more information, visit BCRAC online at www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/BCRAC.
