Tioga County reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 277, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
According to the release, 47 cases are active and 204 people have recovered.
The death toll related to coronavirus in Tioga County is 26.
“Not only are we seeing more community spread of the virus, with more cases comes many more people being placed into mandatory quarantine,” Sauerbrey said in a statement. “I am strongly encouraging people to keep their circles small. The more gatherings we attend, the more opportunity for exposure.”
Currently, 265 people in the county are in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County added another 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There are currently 114 active cases in the county, and a total of 454 cases since the pandemic began.
Six Chemung County residents have died due to complications of coronavirus, while five people are currently hospitalized, and 334 people have recovered.
Over 462,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased by six to 159, according to the state department of health.
The county has also reported 17 probable cases.
Bradford County has been deemed a “Moderate Transmission County.”
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 49 cases are the most in the county.
There have also been 10 cases in Athens, 11 in Gillett and nine in Ulster.
In other parts of the county, Canton has seen a total of 24 cases, and Troy has seen nine. Towanda has reported 12 total cases.
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in Zip Codes reporting less than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Nearly 155,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,100 have died due to complications of the virus.
