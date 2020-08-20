SAYRE — The debate over the use of Redskins as a mascot by the Sayre Area School District continued this week at the Sayre School Board meeting — and a national group has also joined the conversation.
For the second straight school board meeting, Sayre resident Kimberly Firestine brought up the topic on Monday night.
“I was at the last meeting discussing the mascot change and I’m going to be bringing that back up,” said Firestine, who quoted Martin Luther King Jr. to make her point. “I want to start with a quote from a letter that Martin Luther King wrote from Birmingham jail, it says ‘For years now, I’ve heard the term wait, which almost always meant never. We must come to see with one of our distinguished jurists that justice too long delayed is justice denied.’”
“You might be asking why is this relevant? It’s relevant because pushing off this discussion denies justice to those that have suffered at the Native American themed mascot and imagery,” she continued. “It denies justice to those that have been denied the right to define themselves rather than being defined by others.”
Firestine said a group of alumni, community members and other supporters of the district want to help make the change.
“Our team wants to help the district make the change, and is supported by 2,500 alumni, community members and district supporters — and most importantly Native Americans and organizations such as the Coalition of Natives and Allies, the National Congress of American Indians and the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media,” Firestine said.
The National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media joined the cause recently as the group sent a letter to the school district urging the change.
“The National Coalition Against Racism in Sports & Media (NCARSM) members have been fighting racist, degrading and insulting sports team, colleges, universities, high schools and other racist institutions for over four decades. NCARSM asks that the Sayre Area School District School Board remove the name “Redskins” from everything associated with your school immediately,” the letter addressed to School Board President Pete Quattrini said.
The letter from NCARSM pointed to the recent decision by the NFL team in Washington to remove the term Redskins from the organization.
“Daniel Snyder, owner of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, recently decided to change the same racist name attached to his football team. NCARSM has targeted this team for forty years, requesting the name and logo change, and for the NFL and the team to stop appropriating names and logos from the First Peoples of this North American Continent for purposes of their sports teams.”
“We are asking the Sayre Area School District Board of Education to remove the racist name from your school for all of the same reasons,” the letter continues. “The name Redskins is RACIST. The genesis of the name is associated with the rape and murder of Native American children, women and men. There is no place in our society for this name. There is no Honor in Racism!”
The national group ended the letter by threatening to file federal and state complaints as well as taking the fight to state officials.
“The NCARSM is asking that you remove ‘Redskins’ no later than September 1, 2020 or we will file complaints under applicable federal and state laws as well as notifying the appropriate State of Pennsylvania officials,” the letter states.
The group pointed to the following laws that could be relevant to the issue:
- Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects people from discrimination in programs or activities that receive federal funding
- Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act
The group also listed Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Executive Director JoAnn L. Edwards and Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera as people they would be contacting if the change was not made.
At Monday’s board meeting, Firestine asked Quattrini if he had a response to the letter from NCARSM.
“Right now, I’m not prepared to respond to that,” the school board president said.
Back in July, Quattrini responded to the controversy by saying the district was happy to see people expressing their opinions, but school officials were focused on the upcoming school year and keeping the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a school district, we appreciate these conversations and the viewpoints that have been expressed. However, our attention at this time, is on getting our students and staff back to school in August,” Quattrini said in a statement on July 15. “We must do so while protecting everyone’s safety and ensuring we deliver an equitable educational experience to all students.”
“Although the school name and mascot is not on the agenda for any Board of Education meetings in the near future, we are committed to addressing important issues of equity and inclusivity to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming educational environment for the students and families we serve,” Quattrini said in the July statement.
Firestine received some support from a 1969 graduate of Sayre High. Anne O’Connell-Umbrecht, who currently lives in southern Pennsylvania but is a taxpayer in Sayre, called in to the meeting to urge the board to make the change.
“I just wanted to say that I acknowledge how difficult this issue must be for the board. It must be difficult and painful, and the prospect of having to make a radical change is always hard,” she said.
“I also wanted to say that (the) Sayre Area School District is actually making a name of itself in my area, outside of Philadelphia, because it constitutes one of only two school districts left in Pennsylvania using the Redskins mascot,” she continued. “I don’t think that that’s the reputation that this wonderful community really wants to have going forward. It’s going to be very difficult for young people, especially young graduates of the school district to hold their heads proudly given the circumstances.”
Firestine is hoping the school district will remove the Redskins mascot — and she says it can start with some simple changes.
“I know the big concern is financial aspect, but as far as that goes, it costs zero dollars to stop posting and saying #RedskinPride and to change the Facebook cover and profile photo. All steps that are so simple and can be taken immediately, and if you don’t know how, we will gladly show you,” Firestine said.
Firestine also promised the board that the group behind the push to change the mascot will not be going away.
“This is not something we will allow to be swept under the rug, and until it is decided to make the change, we will not be going away,” Firestine said.
