WAVERLY — The Waverly Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of a Waverly man accused of selling illegal substances.

Carl L. Simpson, 54, was charged with two counts each of criminal drug sales and criminal drug possession — both of which are fifth-degree felonies, said police.

Police explained that a warrant for Simpson’s arrest was recently issued from the Tioga Superior Court. Police added Simpson was arrested following a traffic stop on Pine Street shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday following a six-month investigation.

Additional drug-related criminal charges are pending against Simpson after he was found in possession of additional methamphetamine during the his arrest, police noted.

Simpson was remanded to the Tioga County Jail to await further legal action.

