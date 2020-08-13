EDINBORO, PA — Nearly 1,200 students were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Edinboro University. The following local students achieved Dean’s List honors:

Jared T Wayman of Athens

Carli R Lincoln of Smithfield

Caleb Joseph Dankle of Smithfield

In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.

