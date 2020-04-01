As the COVID-19 situation continues to slowly roll on, state leaders have continued to keep an eye on the potential economic toll that could be looming as economic activity has dwindled.
The New York State Association of Counties this week announced an estimated $2 billion shortfall in local revenue due across the state.
The figure came shortly after the state had re-estimated the projected revenue losses in determining the final 2021 state budget.
Initially, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli had projected a state revenue loss between $4 billion and $7 billion. However, On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that loss to be more than double that — between $10 billion and $15 billion.
“These revenue forecasts are very troubling for local governments and property taxpayers,” said NYSAC President John F. (Jack) Marren. “Counties are on the front lines executing this public health state of emergency, while the state manages it and the federal government supports it financially. We’ve never seen anything like this, ever. Our personnel is exhausted, our resources are scarce, but our spirit to defeat this silent enemy remains strong.”
The revenue loss does not take into account workforce-related revenue losses, or costs associated with responding to the pandemic, NYSAC officials said.
“Every level of government is going to feel the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, and local governments are bracing for that loss of revenue,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario. “But, we are also urging a partnership with the state as we confront the public health threat. We represent the same taxpayer at the local level, and we have limited revenues.”
“As the state enacts its operating budget, we ask for flexibility so that we can manage the fiscal impact locally,” Acquario continued. “All units of government need a financial lifeline, and we will work with the state to rebuild the economy.”
At the local level the New York State Conference of Mayors recently issued a statement which cautioned the state government against pushing fiscal problems down to municipalities.
“Mayors certainly empathize with the difficult budget choices facing the state as they themselves are confronting similar challenges,” said NYCOM Executive Director Peter Baynes. “However, we urge state leaders to avoid pushing the state’s problems down to already-stressed and revenue option-limited local governments.”
“Let’s not forget, cities and villages have not only been shortchanged for the last 11 years while others benefitted annually from growth in the state budget, they have also done their part during past economic crises, and for which they were never made whole,” Baynes said. “Mayers will continue to work collaboratively with the governor as he leads our state through these unprecedented times, including joining him in the fight for a sufficient level of federal funding for our state and local governments.”
