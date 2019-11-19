WAVERLY — As Christmas approaches, the Waverly VFW Post 8104 is accepting donations for veterans at the Bath and Oxford Veterans Medical Centers, as well as the Scranton VA Hospital.
“Christmas is near and it’s time for Valley residents to show their appreciation to those less fortunate veterans,” said Waverly VFW Commander Will Chaffee. “Together, we can make their holidays a little more enjoyable”
“They gave so much for us, and now we only ask that the community come together to give these veterans a few everyday things that we take for granted,” he continued. “We hope that our community will help us show appreciation to some very special men and women who made it possible for us to live the way we do today.”
Chaffee said items requested by veterans this year are Walmart/Tops/fast food gift cards, regular coffee, K-cups, creamer and sugar, lap robes, new coats, chapstick, board games (no puzzles), military t-shirts and hats, DVDs, non-skid slippers, electric razors, new cardigans with buttons (sizes XL and XXL), new sweatshirts and pants (sizes L, XL and XXL) and new sneakers or work boots (sizes 9 through 12).
Additionally, veterans request greeting cards, pens and paper, envelopes and stamps, as well as arts and crafts items like models, woodworking projects and unfinished items to paint.
Boxes for donations will be behind the Waverly VFW on Broad Street after 2 p.m.
Donations for the Scranton Medical Center can be dropped off at the Sayre American Legion on Cayuta Street in Milltown.
For those looking to give a monetary donation, checks may be written to V.A. Medical Center, Bath, N.Y. 14810 or V.A. Medical Center, Oxford, N.Y. 13830.
In the memo line on checks, please write “Holiday Account.”
Chaffee said the funds will be used to buy gifts and clothes for the homeless veterans who do not wish to reside in the facilities but go there for treatment.
The deadline for donations is Thursday, Dec. 12.
Those with questions are encouraged to call the Waverly VFW after 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at (607) 565-8082.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.