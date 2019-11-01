ATHENS — Athens Township’s proposed spending plan for next year contains no tax increase.
At this week’s monthly meeting, supervisors voted to advertise the budget proposal, valued at $3.133 million.
Anticipated expenses are up by $346,000 — or 12.4 percent — from this year’s figure of $2.787 million.
Budget documents illustrate a tax levy of $2,503,880 for 2020 up from $2,460,071 this year.
Contributing to the expense increase is in the law enforcement line item, which increased from $1.11 million to $1.221 million.
Township Secretary Robin Smith noted that last year’s one mill tax hike and Local Services Tax covered the increases in the 2020 budget proposal.
Supervisors anticipate adopting the budget at a session slated for Dec. 18.
In other municipal business, supervisors accepted bids for roadway anti-skid material and a stabilization project on Vetter Road.
Regarding anti-skid, the township will be purchasing 1,500 tons of the material from Marcus Cole Construction at $17.50 per ton.
Bids were also accepted from Lopke and S. Andrulonis Enterprises for $27 and $16.97 per ton, respectively. However, since the latter submission did not have proper bid security, supervisors did not select that entity.
Additionally, Bristol excavating submitted a bid for two different types of anti-skid material at costs of $19.44 and $24.54 per ton.
Regarding the Vetter Road stabilization project, supervisors awarded the bid to M.R. Dirt at $110,750.
Other bids were received from Solid Ground Services and Insinger Excavating, at $150,425 and $179,298, respectively.
