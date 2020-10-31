The Morning Times reached out to the major candidates in each of the state and federal elections that will affect our readers heading into Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Reed will face a challenge from Democrat Tracy Mitrano in Tuesday’s race for the 23rd district in New York.
Below are the complete answers that Reed gave to the questions sent out by the Morning Times:
What are your top priorities if you are re-elected?
The pandemic has reinforced the importance of our long-standing efforts to support our local hospitals and frontline healthcare workers. Whether it’s delivering critical PPE supplies to Elderwood of Waverly on Easter Sunday or securing millions for our regional health care providers, we are hard at work to secure the resources our communities deserve.
In addition, we have to safely reopen our local economies and rebuild our domestic supply chains. We have been and will continue working with employers of all sizes to not only protect jobs, but bring new innovative manufacturing opportunities back to the region.
We will also continue fighting against the extreme policies coming out of Washington and Albany which threaten our way of life here in the Southern Tier. One only need look at the Governor’s dangerous bail reform law, which allows criminals to be released back into our communities, to understand the impact of these disastrous policies.
And of course, we will remain accessible to New Yorkers. I care about New York families because this is my home. That’s why we’ve held over 270 town hall meetings to listen to people and have closed more than 17,600 constituent cases.
When it comes to COVID-19, how do you balance the public’s health and safety AND the health of businesses in our communities?
We must continue to have a healthy respect for this virus while also helping our local economy continue to re-open safely.
First, the health and safety of our communities is critical. Most recently, we have been in close contact with the White House, Abbott Labs, and local stakeholders to recently secure hundreds of thousands of rapid testing kits to address COVID flare-ups in and around our district. We were proud to support this development, and we appreciate Governor Cuomo working with the Trump administration to ensure our counties have the testing capacity they need to keep our communities running.
In May, we secured a major agreement with Quest Diagnostics to further expand testing capacity in upstate New York and also helped set up a hospital pledge between regional care providers to ensure cooperation throughout the pandemic. These actions directly contributed to the state allowing our region to begin reopening and stay open.
At the same time, we have focused on assisting local businesses so they can operate safely. Our local economy simply cannot continue to be fully or even partially shut down endlessly. Small businesses throughout NY-23, including Tioga and Chemung County, have been able to access over $240 million in funding through the Paycheck Protection Program. We support these critical financial life lines, and have successfully reformed and expanded the program through the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act.
Both of these aspects are critical to the long-term outlook of the Southern Tier. We will continue to stand up for our people’s health and a healthy economy so there are jobs and career opportunities for our families, our children and our grandchildren.
Do you support a partial fix when it comes to a new Stimulus package or should Congress work until they get a full bill passed?
Local families, taxpayers, and governments are being crushed by the COVID crisis. We have been fighting for a comprehensive relief bill, but political polarization is preventing that. As co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, we have led the charge to get a bipartisan stimulus bill passed and signed into law. While negotiations are ongoing, our bipartisan “March To Common Ground” stimulus proposal, which received significant support from the White House, Congressional leaders — even the Washington Post and New York Post — successfully helped to get both sides back into the room. Our proposal included over $500 billion in critical aid to state and local governments and addressed over key priorities like direct local aid, child care relief, and school funding.
There are a lot of Veterans in this district, what would you do to make sure the VA is funded and running properly, and what can Congress do to reduce the number of homeless veterans?
My father was a decorated Army officer who served in World War II and Korea. We are committed to providing our servicemen and women, along with their families, with the care they deserve. That’s why we support the CHOICE program that gives veterans the option to visit a local doctor if the wait to see one at the VA is too long or visiting a VA clinic is inconvenient.
We are deeply committed to holding the VA accountable to provide the absolute best care possible to our veterans — including mental health services which impact so many homeless veterans. Our team has a staff member dedicated to veteran’s affairs, and we will continue to push for greater transparency and accountability within the VA system.
Social Security is an important issue for senior citizens, but also for people who are paying into the system now but may never get the benefits of it. What would you do to protect Social Security?
There is no question that Social Security is on a path to insolvency. A promise made is a promise kept, and we do not support any proposal to privatize or reduce benefits to those currently receiving them. As the Republican leader on Social Security I am focused on protecting the program for future generations of Americans. That includes solutions that modernize Social Security, reward work, boost economic activity, and take care of our at risk populations.
With how divided the country is right now and the highly partisan nature of our politics, how important is it for congressmen like yourself to reach across the aisle?
It’s critically important because extremism on both sides is what gets all the attention these days. I’m willing to work with anyone in order to help people and I’m working to break the gridlock in Washington and put an end to the partisan games. That’s why I founded the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group evenly split between Republicans and Democrats who believe in solving problems and finding common ground to help people.
Reaching across the aisle, we’ve already accomplished so much. We have helped to improve the rules that govern the House of Representatives, we’ve supported criminal justice reform, and we’ve passed landmark legislation to preserve our environment and national parks. Standing together, the caucus will continue to push forward and work towards solutions to complex issues like health care, DACA and border security, infrastructure and the budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.