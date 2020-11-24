SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council unanimously approved the 2021 tax ordinance and budget during a meeting on Monday evening.
The $14.7 million budget includes a small tax increase for the first time in a decade. Residents will see their taxes go up by $2.13 per $1,000 of assessed valuation as the millage rate increases from 10.37 to 12.50.
The proposed spending plan is more than $5.4 million dollars higher than the 2020 budget, however, a substantial portion of that increase is directly associated with the purchase of a new aerial truck and completion of projects funded by grants. The budget also reduces the amount of money allocated from the borough’s savings accounts to fund day-to-day operations, according to an earlier press release from Borough Manager Dave Jarrett and Borough Treasurer Elizabeth Fice.
“We are pleased to inform you that not one municipal service has been eliminated from the 2021 budget in spite of the fact that two full-time positions were permanently furloughed earlier this year and a decline in some revenue sources related to the (COVID-19) pandemic. The borough had not furloughed a position since 2007 and the decision to do so this year, albeit necessary, was very difficult to make,” the press release said.
The borough is planning some changes to the borough hall along West Packer Avenue in the new year, which includes upgrading the building’s elevator so it can take visitors to the second and third floors.
Other major projects being budgeted for include an expansion of the police department, which has been under consideration since the building was built along South Lehigh Avenue in 2012.
The borough is also budgeting to add two full-time police officers to reduce its reliance on per diem officers, which Jarrett said are harder to come by and don’t stick around once they’re able to gain full-time employment elsewhere.
In addition, the borough is looking to upgrade its largest volume pump station — the Hayden Street pump station — that primarily serves the Guthrie medical campus. It was last upgraded just before the turn of the century.
Other projects the borough is planning for and trying to secure grants for include the third section of Diahoga Trial from the Higgins/Hayden Street trailhead along the levy to North Thomas Avenue, and the first phase of the downtown streetscape project, which includes replacing the wooden street light poles new metal street light poles. For poles that have transformers and can’t be replaced with metal, the borough will either have them straightened or replaced with new wooden poles.
Future phases would include new sidewalks and curbing, tree pits and directional signage.
In 2018, the borough implemented a local services tax for workers who live in the borough that has generated $250,000 each year for fire, police, and road work. A $1 increase in the trash collection fee implemented in 2019 has brought in an additional $115,000.
Meanwhile, Liquid Fuels Funding from the state’s fuel tax for repaving has been going down. The borough received $195,000 in 2019, but projections for 2021 are at $171,527 as asphalt prices continue to increase.
Officials also noted that sewer fees will not be increasing.
