ATHENS — The Athens Area School District will be holding a kindergarten make-up registration curbside event later this month, according to a press release.
Registration will be held at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School on Wednesday, June 17. People should call the school office for an appointment at 570-888-7766 ext. 1260.
On Thursday, June 18, a registration event will be held at SRU Elementary School. Call 570-596-3171 for an appointment.
This event is curbside only. You must schedule an appointment. Enrollment forms will be provided to you prior to the event.
The child must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2020
Be sure to bring, along with the child being registered, the following items:
- Child’s Birth Certificate
- Shot Record
- Physical Form from doctor if dated after January of 2020
- Any legal documentation pertaining to your child
- 2 Proofs of Residence – Acceptable proof of residence must include one of the following: Rental Lease, Rental Agreement, Real Estate Tax Bill/Deed, Residency Affidavit
- 2nd Proof of Residence Required: Utility Bill, Driver’s License
