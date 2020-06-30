United Way holds Day of Caring event at Animal Care Sanctuary
Hannah Jackson, Leslie Fassett and Jayden Fassett volunteered at the Animal Care Sanctuary on Saturday for the first Day of Caring project of the year.

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The United Way of Bradford County held its first Day of Caring project over the weekend as volunteers helped out at the Animal Care Sanctuary.

The United Way of Bradford County’s Day of Caring program matches volunteers from businesses that donate to help fund local non-profit organizations with a chosen non-profit beneficiary, and the company volunteers “put their hands where their money is” and help with practical projects.

Hannah Jackson, Leslie Fassett, along with Leslie’s son Jayden, represented Monroeton’s C&N Bank and helped wash windows and laundry, clean cat carriers and socialize cats and dogs at the sanctuary Saturday as the Day of Caring program kicked off its 2020 season.

“It’s great because as far as the day-to-day stuff (it) gets done with the regular staff and the regular volunteers, but when groups come in it really helps us get these bigger things that we don’t really always have time to get finished done. It’s nice, it’s like a luxury when groups come in,” stated Animal Care Sanctuary Volunteer Coordinator Emily Skjold. “It’s nice to see people be more aware of us definitely.”

According to Skjold, all three Day of Caring volunteers shared that they plan to become regular volunteers at the organization.

“It’s good to boost numbers and morale,” she said.

Animal Care Sanctuary Board President Ellen Feldman said the organization usually adopts out over 1,000 animals from across the country every year, but has found over 650 pets new homes so far this year. According to Feldman, the sanctuary has seen 75% more pet adoptions than last year and attributed the increase to the organization’s decision to stay open safely, without volunteers, through COVID-19 lockdowns.

Feldman said that as the sanctuary continues to operate it is seeking more volunteers and any individuals willing to participate are encouraged to contact Skjold at 570-596-2200 extension 102 or by email at eskjold@animalcaresantuary.org.

