The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased to 87 on Thursday.
The newest case was the first to be recorded in the county since Monday.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code, where 34 cases are the most in the county.
There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 123,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,500 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tioga County increased to 213 on Thursday, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Eleven of the cases are active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county remained at177.
Additionally, 92 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County added three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the total number rose to 161.
Eleven cases are currently active.
Three COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Chemung County, along with 147 recoveries.
Over 432,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
