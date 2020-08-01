After long closure, Broad Street Barber Shop happy to be cutting again

Seventy-three days.
That is how long the Broad Street Barber Shop was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was tough with the two shops, both of them were closed for 73 days,” said owner Pat Elston, who also runs a barber shop in Owego.
Elston explained that while some relief did come through the state and federal governments, it took some time.
“Luckily, we did finally get a little bit of unemployment and the pandemic (relief) money, but it took seven weeks for it to come in. It’s really not enough to cover expenses … it was a struggle,” Elston said.
The barber shop was able to reopen its doors on May 29 — and, at first, business was booming.
“The first two weeks we were crazy busy,” Elston said.
But that didn’t last, according to Elston.
“(After that) it’s (been) slow. We are down, considerably. People are scared to come out, so we’re down — big time,” he said.
Elston believes the slowdown in business is due to the fear of the unknown when it comes to the pandemic.
“Everybody has economic uncertainty, you know, they don’t know if there’s going to be work,” Elston said. “They don’t know if the unemployment is going to dry up. They don’t know if the pandemic is going to go away, so people are holding onto their money, I think.”
The Broad Street Barber Shop is not alone in feeling some pain during the pandemic.
“The whole industry (is hurting), nationwide. Friends of mine that are barbers in Buffalo, Rochester, they are in the same boat,” Elston said.
When it comes to running a barber shop during a pandemic, which has brought extra regulations from the state, Elston said it hasn’t been difficult to adjust.
“I think it’s pretty painless. We sanitize everything between each customer. We have sign-in sheets for COVID tracking and all that. We are following all the CDC guidelines,” he said.
Elston credits the Village of Waverly and Tioga County with helping out local businesses during the crisis.
“They have been great. We spoke to them when we opened up and told them our plan. They were supportive of it and they have been excellent,” said Elston of Tioga County officials. “(The village officials) have been excellent. We’ve had support from the mayor. We’ve had support from the village council and everybody has been really good, locally and county wide.”
While some businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, Elston said Broad Street Barber Shop will make it through — although he is looking forward to brighter days.
“We’ll survive, but we are just looking forward to getting people back in the door and letting them know that we are safe. You are much safer in a barber shop than you are in a (big box store),” Elston said.
