OWEGO — At their meeting today, Tioga County Legislators will posthumously recognize former Legislator William E. Caloroso for his years of dedicated service to the county.
Legislators noted that Caloroso, who passed away on Sept. 6 of this year, was first elected to the legislature in 1996.
He served six years, leaving office in Dec. 2001.
At their work session last week, legislators spoke highly of Caloroso, in both his high standard as an individual and his commitment to the county and its residents.
While in his seat on the legislature, Caloroso served as chair of the finance committee, along with sitting on more than a dozen other committees.
At a recent meeting of the county Industrial Development Agency, board members praised Caloroso for the efforts and insights he brought to his 15-year tenure on the board.
Caloroso is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joann, as well as his sons Michael and Kirk.
