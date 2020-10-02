A bi-partisan group formed last month to improve America’s federal prison system came together virtually for its first meeting Wednesday, with a goal of improving transparency and cooperation through legislative solutions.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) brought the Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus together amid repeated concerns, such as the agency’s continued movement of inmates between facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic and what he believed was a lack of responsiveness from the agency.
“The impacts of COVID-19 have exposed many underlying issues within the BOP, specifically its lack of communication with Congress, inadequate staffing levels and inmate oversight, and its operational organization in response to immediate crises,” Keller, the caucus’ chairman, said in his opening remarks.
Keller also expressed concerns about the nationwide shortage of correctional officers that have resulted from staffing reductions at federal prisons. Current staffing, he said, is around 25% short of the “mission critical” level that could end up compromising employee safety.
“It is time Congress works together to bring thoughtful and effective change to this federal agency,” he said.
Joining Keller on the caucus are U.S. Reps. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.-8), Mike Bost (R-Ill.-12), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.-21), Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-Pa.-15), Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.-8), and Andy Kim (D-N.J.-3).
