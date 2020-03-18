VAN ETTEN — Officials in Van Etten have decided to close the town hall building until further notice, Councilman Harold Shoemaker said on Tuesday.

Town board members agreed with concerns of COVID-19 spread, but said calls to the office would still be answered, and payments for taxes and water fees will be accepted through the drop box.

In other town business, it was recently noted that the completion of the municipality’s LED streetlight conversion has translated into significant savings.

The town’s streetlight bill was a consistent $994, but has now dropped to $441. The $553 monthly reduction equates to roughly $6,600 in annual savings of taxpayer funds.

Load comments