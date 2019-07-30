SAYRE — The streets will soon be filled with school buses carrying children, but before then a group of Valley-area businesses and groups are hoping to once again stuff one bus with items to help local students in need.
The school bus in question, provided by Ridgebury-based contractor Chambers Bus Service, will be parked in front of Valley Energy along South Keystone Avenue and welcome the donations of pencils, crayons, backpacks, rulers, and notebooks during normal business hours, starting on Aug. 1 and continuing over the next 20 days.
Items that are collected will then be distributed by volunteers with Encounter Church of Athens to the Sayre, Athens, Waverly and Tioga Central school districts, where they will be given to students in need.
“That’s really what Encounter Church is here to do, to serve the community,” said church representative Paula Piatt. “Church, to us, is so much more than just a Sunday. We look at it more as a verb instead of a noun. To just be able to help the kids get ready for that new school year is really what we’re looking to do.”
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage described the distribution as a wonderful way to help area students.
The Stuff the Bus supply drive is spearheaded by Choice Radio and Valley Energy in conjunction with Chambers Bus Service, the Sayre Elks Club and Encounter Church.
The Sayre Elks Club will again be helping kick off the campaign with a $2,500 grant from the Elks National Foundation.
“It’s good to be able to help out the local kids in need and know that you’re helping the families with financial relief so they don’t have to worry about the start of school,” said Sayre Elks Club President Kyle Bennett, who added that this falls in line with the club’s focus on youth and veterans in the community.
Piatt explained that this is just another way for the church to provide service to the community in Jesus’ name.
“The bus last year was full,” she added. “The first year was really, really good and I have a feeling that the second year will be better. I don’t know what we’ll find on the 20th, but hopefully we will have a lot to do.”
Each school district also received $1,000 in cash last year in addition to the school supplies.
