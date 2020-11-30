Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Daniel Strohl, 39, of Montrose, was sentenced to a term of probation supervision for a term of 12 months and fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree,
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl following investigation of an incident that occurred in Laceyville, PA on April 15, 2020.
Derek Morris, 31, Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 1 month to 2 months and 15 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morris for the offense occurred on April 8, 2019.
Michael Gann, 45, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 months to 78 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, a felony offense, Driving under the Influence of Drugs, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Gann for the offenses occurring on May 20, 2020, and June 13, 2020.
Dustin Westbrook, 35, of Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 134 days to 12 months, fines of $150.00, restitution of $628.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Westbrook following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on January 3, 2020.
John Jarrell, 59, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence (Alcohol), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania Sayre Police arrested Jarrell following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on February 21, 2020.
Elizabeth M. Chandler, 40, of Nichols, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, for 72 hours to 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs and she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first offense in 10 years), (highest rate), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Chandler following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on February 15, 2020.
