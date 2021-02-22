The rise in case numbers and deaths due to complications from COVID-19 have slowed in the region, but the virus is still active and has taken a heavy toll in Chemung County in recent days.
The death toll related to the COVID-19 virus in Chemung County is now up to 86 according to the Department of Health, an increase of 11 over the weekend.
The county now has 6,381 cases since last March — an increase of 57 over the weekend with 6,236 recoveries. Currently there are 49 people hospitalized to fight the virus and 59 active cases.
In the Morning Times’ coverage area, the Town of Chemung has had 184 cases with 183 recoveries and Van Etten stands at 60 cases and 55 recoveries.
Tioga County, N.Y., remains stalled at a death toll of 69 related to the virus.
There have now been 2,796 confirmed cases since March, an increase of 46 over the weekend.
The county is reporting only 86 active cases.
Bradford County is up to 3,597 confirmed cases — an increase of 44 over the weekend — with an additional 669 probable cases, which is up by 33 from the number on Thursday.
Probable cases are defined by the Centers for Disease Control as “showing symptoms and having contact with an infected person, or meeting one of those criteria and testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, rather than for the virus itself.”
The death toll related to the COVID-19 virus in Bradford County has risen by one to 74.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now up to 766 confirmed cases, an increase of nine. There are also 62 probable cases, according to the Department of Health.
Athens (18810) is up to 473 (up 4) with an additional 53 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county (changes noted in parentheses) include:
Canton — 265 (up 3) with 36 additional cases considered probable.
Columbia Cross Roads — 125 with 14 additional cases considered probable.
Gillett — 208 with 32 — nine more than Thursday — additional cases considered probable.
Milan — 77 with 10 additional cases considered probable.
Monroeton — 88 with 11 additional cases considered probable.
New Albany — 70 with 12 additional cases considered probable.
Rome — 122 (up 9) with 14 additional cases considered probable.
Towanda — 42 (up 6) with 79 (up 5) additional cases considered probable.
Troy — 393 (up 4) with 45 (up 6) additional cases considered probable.
Ulster — 124 (up 4) with 26 additional cases considered probable.
Wyalusing — 171 with 32 additional cases considered probable.
Tioga County, Pa. has a few notable numbers as well. The county has had 2,150 confirmed cases and another 261 are considered probable. Despite having fewer cases than Bradford County, Tioga County’s death toll is 94.
Wellsboro has 619 (up 2) confirmed cases with 71 probable cases.
Mansfield stands at 278 (up 4) cases with 27 probable.
Westfield has 148 cases with 20 probable.
Bloosburg has 128 cases with 13 probable.
