SASD looking to bring hope with Trees of Hope

SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District is looking to bring hope to the surrounding community through three decorated evergreens that have been placed in front of the district’s administrative offices.
“We’ve had a lot going on this year and a lot of challenges,” said Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio as she highlighted the Trees of Hope initiative during a recent school board meeting.
“We all have hopes and dreams for what the future might hold,” Daloisio said. “We’re going to be placing live evergreens out in front of the Sayre Administration in the yard there between the maple tree and the sign for the high school, and we’re going to put a few red cardinals on there, light them up with some white lights and put some stars on the top.”
Students were learning remotely as the trees were set up this week. Once students return to in-person instruction on Monday, they will be sent home with a letter and a laminated ornament that they can write their hopes and dreams on and hang on the tree.
Laminated ornaments will also be placed in a container by the trees for anyone passing by who wishes to fill one out as well.
“We just wanted to have an activity that doesn’t gather people at any one time,” Daloisio noted.
Dana Twigg has also created a piece of art out of the Emily Dickinson poem “Hope is the thing with feathers” to accompany the trees.
