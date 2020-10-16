ATHENS — Kids in Athens Borough will be allowed to head out for some candy later this month as part of the annual Halloween celebration.

Athens Borough Mayor Skip Roupp announced that the annual trick-or-treat night will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sayre Mayor Henry Farley announced at last month’s borough council meeting that Athens Borough, Sayre Borough and the Village of Waverly would all hold trick-or-treating on that night from 6 to 8 p.m.

South Waverly recently announced that the borough would not hold trick-or-treating this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athens Township announced at its most recent meeting that trick-or-treating in that municipality would be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween evening (Saturday, Oct. 31).

