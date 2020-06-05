WAVERLY – The Waverly Free Library will reopen on Monday, June 15, for curbside service six days a week, according to a press release.
Materials can be placed on hold either online or by calling the library during its hours of operation, which will be Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m.
An appointment will be set up for patrons to pick up their materials, either outside under the awning or, in case of inclement weather, in the vestibule. No one will be admitted into the building for any reason, and masks should be worn and social distancing measures taken when picking up materials.
So patrons know what’s new and available, a list of new materials will be posted on the front doors, and will appear online and in the Library’s weekly article in the Morning Times.
Information on placing holds online will be available on the library’s Facebook page and on their website, www.waverlyfreelibrary.org, starting next week.
Because of restrictions from the Finger Lakes Library System, there will be no interlibrary loans or deliveries until early to mid-July.
“We’re eager to start providing materials for our patrons again,” said Library Director Chris Brewster, “and though it will be strange for all of us, we feel it’s the safest and smartest option under the present circumstances.”
For more information, contact the Library at 607-565-9341.
