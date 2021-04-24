WAVERLY — During the Waverly School Board meeting on Wednesday night, Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles announced that three petitions have been received for two upcoming school board vacancies.
“It will be a contested race this year,” said Knolles.
Beau Roskow, Dr. Phil Lunsford and Cory Robinson have filed petitions to run for school board.
For the school board election and vote on Tuesday, May 18, the following poll workers were approved:
Joan Case, Beverly Correll, Brian Crockett, Stephanie Gable, Janet Keene, Norma Maslin, Krista McClure, Marcia Murray, Martha Robinson, June Satterly and Virginia Schliecker.
In personnel, the board approved Tobias Quinn and Mark Felt as non-certified substitute teachers, with Quinn also to serve as a substitute teacher aide. Linda MacNeal was also approved for the position of lunch monitor.
Kyle Ackland was approved for the position of modified track coach, and the following volunteer coaches were also approved:
- Martina Ayres and Katie LaFrance – softball
- Brendon Hitchcock and Marc Felt – baseball
- Joe Tomasso – golf
In the finance report, school business administrator Kathy Rote explained that the cafeteria has been seeing a profit in school lunches.
“They said because they’ve had more days during March — more days of serving — and they get a bigger reimbursement because we’re under that summer reimbursement right now from the government and it’s a higher reimbursement rate,” said Rote.
She went on the say that the school will be using those extra profits to replace an oven in the high school cafeteria.
In the budget status report, Rote noted that as of March 31 the school has $1,159,828 in “unanticipated unexpended funds.” This is money that was figured into the budget, but did not get spent for one reason or another.
To explain these unused funds, Knolles gave the examples of positions that weren’t filled and substitutes that weren’t needed, while Rote pointed out that there were fewer and less distant transports made for academic and athletic trips.
