After more than 21 years of service to Athens Township, longtime supervisor and secretary Robin Smith called it a career on Wednesday.
Smith served for 12 years as a supervisor. She was also the township’s secretary for 21 1/2 years — and her time included 10 1/2 years of doing both jobs.
The longtime public servant explained that it was an issue that — literally — hit close to home that got her involved in the township more than two decades ago
“It’s a funny story, I got involved with the township prior to running because a gravel mine was going to be coming into my neighborhood. I came to a township meeting and asked how does this work?” Smith said. “We didn’t have zoning at the time. They had said that they were going to start working on zoning, and I asked to be a part of the committee. It took us a little over two years to get that out ... during that time I really enjoyed being part of the process. I saw where you can really, truly make a difference.”
Smith would then decide to run for supervisor in 1997 and would win that election to start a long career of public service.
“I enjoyed it. There’s a lot to learn. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes of the township that people don’t realize. You make a lot of decisions,” said Smith on being a supervisor. “It was just a good bunch of people to work with. You’re able to help people who come into the meetings and they have an issue that is something that you can deal with — you deal with it and you’re able to help them.”
Smith would later decide to add one more thing to her plate as she became the township’s secretary.
“When I first started it wasn’t as busy as we are know, but now we’re crazy busy. Every day is different,” Smith said. “Being a supervisor at the same time wasn’t all that different because you were available during the day anyway to people if they wanted to call you, and if anyone stopped in and had something they needed taken care of, we could take care of it here. (As secretary), I could pass issues along to the board so they were aware.”
Smith admitted that the secretary position can be challenging, but she also noted that working with the residents of Athens Township made it fun.
“The secretarial part keeps you very busy,” said Smith. “It’s wonderful to interact with people though because I’d say 99 percent of the time it’s a real pleasure to deal with anybody that comes in here. But in any job, you have that one percent.”
Smith was a supervisor and secretary during a significant period of growth for the township.
“We’ve seen a lot (of growth). Elmira Street really just kind of (took off) because when I was here Walmart came and then everything after that — Lowes and Applebees and the hotels — so we’ve seen a lot of growth,” she said.
Smith was quick to praise the supervisors she worked with over a two-decade span.
“It’s been great. It’s really been great. I would say for the most part we can come to a happy agreement about anything. There are sometimes when you can’t, but at that point you just speak your mind, make your votes and move on. We all get along if you keep that practice,” Smith said.
Smith also credited the other departments in the township for showing up and doing the job every single day.
“Those guys are great. We have a highway department that will go out and if it’s time to plow snow, they’ll plow snow till they’re done — and for that we are grateful,” Smith said. “(Our) police department is very professional. We don’t get complaints about our police. We just have a very solid group of officers that we’re very proud of ... Our office staff is just phenomenal.”
Michelle Rude will be taking over for Smith as secretary, and the longtime township official is confident her successor is ready for the job.
“When I knew I was going to retire, it was quite a while ago, so I started making a list of all my duties and then it gets longer and longer. Then I started making a manual, you know this is due this day and you do this and this happens when,” Smith said. “(Rude) took a lot of notes. She’s very professional. She’s not afraid to pick up the phone and answer it. She deals with people and she’s going to be great.”
While Smith is ready to enjoy retirement, she also knows she will miss coming into work with her second family.
“I think I’m going to miss the people. The supervisors here are great. Everybody here in this building is just wonderful to work with and we’re like a family. I will really miss that.”
