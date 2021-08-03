OWEGO — Throughout the last month, counties across New York State, including Tioga County, have seen a recent spike in vector-borne illnesses, in particular Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, according to a press release from the Tioga County Public Health Department.
According to the press release, from June 24 to July 21 of this year, Tioga County has had nine confirmed anaplasmosis cases, compared to three the previous month, and 22 Lyme disease related cases, compared to eight the previous month. All nine of the anaplasmosis cases seen so far this month have had to be hospitalized.
“Like Lyme disease, anaplasmosis is a bacterial infection that is spread by blacklegged ticks (also known as deer ticks),” Tioga County Public Health officials said in the press release.
According to the press release, some similar symptoms may occur from either illness including fever, chills, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches.
Anaplasmosis can also cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite, and when left untreated it can lead to respiratory failure, bleeding problems, organ failure, and death.
Lyme disease can also cause swollen lymph nodes and a Bull’s-eye rash. When left untreated, more severe symptoms may occur including severe headache and neck stiffness, facial palsy, arthritis, pain in tendons, muscles, joints, and bones, nerve pain, and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
Blood tests are needed to diagnosis both infections and are most accurate in positive cases when done 2 to 4 weeks after possible infection for anaplasmosis, and 4 to 6 weeks for Lyme disease, according to the press release.
“If you know that you have been bitten by a tick, it is important to monitor for symptoms and to follow up with your health care provider for testing if needed. Both Lyme disease and anaplasmosis are treated with antibiotics, which are typically given for 14 to 21 days. Antibiotics may be started while awaiting test results to prevent more severe symptoms from developing,” the press release said.
Preventing tick bites is key to protecting yourself from tick borne infections. Some tips from the Tioga County Public Health Department include:
- Wear long pants, socks, and a long sleeved shirt to cover skin.
- Wear lighter colors so that ticks can be seen more easily if on your clothes.
- Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin and use repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
- Avoid grassy, wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter and walk in the center of trails.
- Check your clothing for ticks and do a complete body check for ticks.
- Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing. If the clothes require washing first, hot water is recommended.
- Examine gear and pets. Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats, and daypacks.
- Shower soon after being outdoors to wash off unattached ticks.
For more information on anaplasmosis, visit www.cdc.gov/anaplasmosis/ or call the Tioga County Public Health Department at 607-687-8600. Free Tick Removal Kits are available at the Health & Human Services Building in Owego.
